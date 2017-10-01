Rockies' Jon Gray: Confirmed as Wild Card starter

Manager Bud Black officially announced Sunday that Gray will start Wednesday's N.L. Wild Card game against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

This announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Gray was clearly the Rockies' best starter during the regular season. The 25-year-old compiled a 10-4 record while posting a 3.67 ERA (3.17 FIP) and 24.3 percent strikeout rate over 110.1 innings pitched. He'll face a tough test against a potent Diamondbacks' lineup in hitter-friendly Chase Field.