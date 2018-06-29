Rockies' Jon Gray: Coughs up five runs in no-decision
Gray threw four innings on Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks in Thursday's 9-8. He struck out seven and allowed a home run while not factoring in to the decision.
After allowing just one run in his last outing, Gray got rocked once again. His season ERA spiked to 5.77 in 92 innings, but he has 119 strikeouts as well. He's allowed three or more runs in eight of his last nine outings. Gray will get another shot at the Giants next Tuesday.
