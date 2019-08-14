Rockies' Jon Gray: Could start Friday

Gray (ankle) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday and could be ready to rejoin the rotation Friday against the Marlins, the Associated Press reports.

Gray had been in line to start Tuesday's eventual 9-3 loss to the Diamondbacks, but he was scratched shortly before the outing due to a sore left ankle, which he suffered when he slipped on the dugout steps in San Diego last week. The Rockies' willingness to have him test out his ankle on the mound Wednesday suggests there's not much overwhelming concern about the injury. Due to a team off day Thursday, the Rockies would have the luxury of reordering the rotation in the event Gray isn't ready to start Friday.