Rockies' Jon Gray: Dazzles in no-decision
Gray allowed two runs (one earned) on two walks and a hit while striking out six over seven innings in Wednesday's win over the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.
Gray was terrific in this one, as the only hit he allowed was a Jose Altuve double in the fourth inning. An error and a catchers interference in the frame led to a pair of runs coming around to score, and the Colorado bats didn't provide much in the way of run support. Nevertheless, it was another very sharp outing for the 26-year-old and it appears his brief demotion back to the minors has had the intended effect. In two starts since being called back up, Gray has allowed just two earned runs with 12 strikeouts versus three walks over 14.1 innings. He'll take a 5.16 ERA into Tuesday's clash against the Cardinals.
