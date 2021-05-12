Gray (4-3) allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six in 5.2 innings. He took the loss in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus San Diego.

Gray was effective through five innings, but an error and two walks loaded the bases in the sixth. Robert Stephenson relieved Gray and allowed a grand slam to Victor Caratini, leaving Gray with his third loss in eight starts. The right-hander has pitched fairly well so far with a 2.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB in 46 innings this season. His next start is tentatively scheduled as a rematch in San Diego next week.