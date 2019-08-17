Rockies' Jon Gray: Dominant in win

Gray (11-8) earned the win Friday after tossing eight shutout innings against the Marlins. He struck out seven and gave up five hits.

Gray was dominant at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Friday, not allowing a single run or walk in the outing. It was the fourth time this season that the right-hander held his opponents scoreless while pitching at least 6.0 innings. Gray's eight innings pitched also tied a season-high as the the 27-year-old bounced back from an ugly outing in his last start during which he gave up six hits and seven runs to the Padres. Gray had originally been scheduled to pitch Tuesday against the Diamondbacks but was a late scratch because of left ankle soreness. Clearly, the extra days of rest were just what the doctor ordered. Gray will hit the road with a 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 150:56 K:BB to face off with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.