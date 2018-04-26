Rockies' Jon Gray: Dominates Padres in Wednesday's win

Gray (2-4) picked up the win over the Padres on Wednesday, allowing three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out 11.

After coughing up 18 runs in 15.2 innings over his last three starts, Gray roared back with his best start yet in 2018. The right-hander threw 65 of 101 pitches for strikes and generated a massive 23 swinging strikes, which after the game he credited to a change in the grip on his slider. Gray will next take the mound Tuesday on the road against the Cubs.