Rockies' Jon Gray: Done in by Nationals

Gray tossed seven innings of four-hit, three-run ball in a 3-1 loss to Washington on Sunday. He struck out eight and walked one.

Gray did rather well in keeping the high-powered Nationals bats in check in this one, but he was ultimately done in by a two-run homer by Adam Lind in the fifth inning. He's recorded a solid 3:21 BB:K over his last three starts -- a span of 18 innings -- as he continues to hold his own as the Rockies' de facto No. 1 starter.