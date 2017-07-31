Rockies' Jon Gray: Done in by Nationals
Gray tossed seven innings of four-hit, three-run ball in a 3-1 loss to Washington on Sunday. He struck out eight and walked one.
Gray did rather well in keeping the high-powered Nationals bats in check in this one, but he was ultimately done in by a two-run homer by Adam Lind in the fifth inning. He's recorded a solid 3:21 BB:K over his last three starts -- a span of 18 innings -- as he continues to hold his own as the Rockies' de facto No. 1 starter.
More News
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Turns in solid outing at St. Louis•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Fans seven through six in win•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Crushed by Mets in Friday's rout•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Helps own cause with monster homer Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Earns win in first start back•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Activated from DL on Friday•
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...