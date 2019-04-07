Rockies' Jon Gray: Downed by Dodgers
Gray (0-2) took the loss Saturday as the Rockies fell 7-2 to the Dodgers, getting tagged for five runs on eight hits and two walks over six-plus innings while striking out four.
After exiting his last start with a calf cramp, Gray didn't suffer any recurrence of the issue but also wasn't nearly as effective, throwing 52 of 92 pitches for strikes. The right-hander will take a 5.68 ERA into a much friendlier environment than Coors Field in his next outing, on the road Thursday in San Francisco.
