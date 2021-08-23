Gray fell to 7-10 after allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Since he surprisingly stayed put in Colorado after the July 30 trade deadline, Gray has seen his fantasy value trend downward. He's now lost four consecutive decisions, submitting a 6.75 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over that stretch. On a positive note, Gray has allowed only one home run across 20 innings while striking out 28, so his ratios should be in line for some correction in the likely event his .473 BABIP veers closer to his career mark (.316).