Rockies' Jon Gray: Early exit in no-decision

Gray didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Giants, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings while striking out five.

All four runs scored in the first inning, and while Gray settled down after that, he still checked out of the game early after throwing 96 pitches (61 strikes). The right-hander will take a 4.03 ERA and 139:54 K:BB through 136.1 innings into his next start Thursday in San Diego.