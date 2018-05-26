Rockies' Jon Gray: Earns fifth win
Gray (5-6) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings in a win over the Reds on Friday.
He got off to a rocky start, loading the bases and allowing two runs to score in the first inning. Gray then served up a two-run homer in the third before closing his night with three scoreless frames. The 26-year-old now has a 71:16 K:BB in 61.2 innings this season, but even Gray isn't immune from the Coors Field effect. A home start against the Giants is next on the docket.
