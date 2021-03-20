Gray (1-0) allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six over five innings as he earned the win in Friday's spring game against Cleveland.

Gray encountered some trouble during the third and fourth innings Friday, but he was still relatively sharp and earned the win during the Cactus League start. The right-hander's fastball hit 96 mph during the outing, and he didn't feel tired after throwing 71 pitches in his longest outing of the spring, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Gray missed the final month of the 2020 season due to a shoulder issue but appears to be fully healthy ahead of Opening Day in 2021.