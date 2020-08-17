Gray (1-2) allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Rangers.

Gray looked like he was in for a tough outing as he surrendered two home runs and three earned runs through four innings. However, he retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced to salvage a strong outing, particularly given that it was at Coors Field. It was a bounceback effort for Gray, as he was hit around for eight earned runs in his previous outing. He'll look to turn in another strong effort in his next start, currently projected to come Friday at the Dodgers.