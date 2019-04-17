Rockies' Jon Gray: Earns first win

Gray (1-3) allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out five across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Padres.

Gray started the game with four hitless innings, though the first one allowed was a home run to Wil Myers. He got into a bit of trouble in the sixth inning as well, allowing two hits and a walk, though he escaped without allowing any more runs. Gray pitched efficiently, needing only 89 pitches to retire 21 batters. That's been a common theme for him to begin the year as he has pitched at least six innings in all four of his starts.