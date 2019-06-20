Rockies' Jon Gray: Earns seventh win

Gray (7-5) picked up the win Wednesday against Diamondbacks after allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out four through six innings.

Gray turned in a solid performance without allowing any extra-base hits to pick up his third win of the month. The victory was Colorado's seventh straight over the Diamondbacks, tying a franchise record. The right-hander gave up both of his runs in the second inning and managed to escape several jams, stranding six Arizona baserunners overall. Gray will carry a 4.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 97:36: K:BB into his next start against the Giants on Monday.