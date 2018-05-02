Rockies' Jon Gray: Earns third win
Gray (3-4) allowed one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Cubs.
Gray used his fastball and slider effectively, generating 10 swinging strikes on 79 pitches and allowing only three hits on 13 balls in play between the two pitches. After a rough three-start stretch during which he allowed 18 earned runs in 15.2 innings, he has thrown two gems in a row. Though he hadn't shown drastic splits at home versus on the road in past seasons, he has allowed 13 of his 22 earned runs at home to begin the season, despite making one fewer start there.
