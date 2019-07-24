Rockies' Jon Gray: Exits with calf injury

Gray left Wednesday's game against the Nationals after four innings with a left calf injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

He was hit on his calf by a linedrive and stayed in to pitch one more inning before getting pulled. Gray gave up one run on two hits and five walks while striking out four over four frames. He should be considered questionable for his next scheduled start Monday against the Dodgers.

