Rockies' Jon Gray: Faces minimum against Angels
Gray gave up just one hit, struck out five and issued no walks over four innings in Colorado's 6-5 Cactus League defeat against the Angels on Wednesday.
It was a sharp outing for the 27-year-old, who breezed through four innings allowing just one baserunner before exiting the contest. Gray is coming off a season in which he logged 183 strikeouts but posted subpar ratios with a 5.12 ERA and 1.35 WHIP that offset the lofty punchout total. The 6-foot-4 righty bulked up to 235 pounds in the offseason and has had a strong spring so far. He will look to lower those ratios and hold down the No. 4 starter role for Colorado.
