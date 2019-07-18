Rockies' Jon Gray: Falters against Giants

Gray (9-7) took the loss Wednesday versus the Giants after allowing six runs on 11 hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Gray ran into trouble early with a three-run first inning and struggled again across the fifth and sixth innings. It's the first time the 27-year-old allowed more than three runs in a start since June 13. Gray has a 4.11 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 124:45 K:BB through 120.1 innings and lines up to pitch at Washington next week.