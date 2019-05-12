Rockies' Jon Gray: Fans eight in no-decision

Gray didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander was making his first start since May 2 and fired 60 of 89 pitches for strikes, but Gray caught a little too much of the plate at times as the Padres took him deep twice. He's now delivered five quality starts in eight trips to the mound, and he'll take a 4.25 ERA and 51:19 K:BB through 48.2 innings into his next outing Friday in Philadelphia.