Rockies' Jon Gray: Fans eight over seven scoreless

Gray (4-4) earned the win Tuesday, pitching seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while allowing four hits and a walk against the Angels.

Gray was in total command all night, inducing 14 swings and misses while recording 11 ground ball outs versus just two via fly balls. The 26-year-old endured a rocky start to the season, but he's finally starting to round back into form. Over his last three starts, Gray is posting a 25:3 K:BB and has allowed just one run over 20 innings en route to earning the win in all three. He'll look to keep rolling when he next takes the hill Sunday against the Brewers.