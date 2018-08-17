Rockies' Jon Gray: Fans nine against Braves
Gray didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Braves, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out nine.
The right-hander has now delivered quality starts in five of six outings since returning to the Rockies' rotation just before the All-Star break, posting a 2.55 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB in 42.1 innings over that stretch. Gray will look to maintain his dominant form in his next start Wednesday at home against the Padres.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...