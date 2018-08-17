Rockies' Jon Gray: Fans nine against Braves

Gray didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Braves, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out nine.

The right-hander has now delivered quality starts in five of six outings since returning to the Rockies' rotation just before the All-Star break, posting a 2.55 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB in 42.1 innings over that stretch. Gray will look to maintain his dominant form in his next start Wednesday at home against the Padres.