Rockies' Jon Gray: Fans seven through six in win
Gray (3-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through six innings during Wednesday's win over San Diego.
Gray cruised through the first five frames without allowing a run before the Friars got to him in the sixth. Holding an opponent to four runs through six innings at Coors Field qualifies as a solid outing, and Gray also sported a 13-run lead entering the sixth, so it was essentially mop-up duty at that point of the game. Gray's fantasy upside is capped by his hitter-friendly home park, but his 9.0 K/9 makes him an intriguing asset for road starts. A date with the Cardinals at Busch Stadium is up next for the 25-year-old righty.
