Rockies' Jon Gray: Fans six in win

Gray (5-2) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks through six innings to earn the win over the Braves on Wednesday. He struck out six.

Gray didn't have to do much to get in the win column, as the Rockies put up 14 runs through the first five innings, but he still managed to toss his third quality start over his last four tries. He's been rock solid since giving up eight runs to the Mets right after the All-Star break, registering a 3.72 ERA and 35:8 K:BB across six starts (36.1 innings). He'll look to keep things rolling when he toes the rubber next against the Royals on Tuesday.