Gray didn't factor in the decision against Arizona on Tuesday. He pitched six innings and gave up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight.

The veteran looked to be in for a rough outing when the first four hitters he faced in the game each slugged a double. Those two-baggers yielded three Arizona runs, but they were all the Diamondbacks ended up mustering against Gray on the evening. Following the barrage of doubles, Gray retired 10 straight hitters and gave up only two more hits -- both singles -- the rest of the way. He finished with his second straight quality start and seventh overall on the season. Gray will carry a 3.94 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively lined up to come Sunday at San Diego.