Gray is now scheduled to make his next start Friday at home against the Athletics, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Earlier in the week, Gray was listed as the Rockies' probable starter for Thursday's series finale with the Rangers at Coors Field, but manager Bud Black ultimately elected to push the right-hander back a day in the pitching schedule, allowing Austin Gomber to get the nod Thursday. Both Gomber and Gray made starts in the May 29 doubleheader with the Pirates, so the late switch in the pitching schedule won't affect the other members of the rotation.