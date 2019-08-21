Rockies' Jon Gray: Foot fracture ends season

Gray (foot) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday with a left foot fracture.

It's unclear when or how Gray suffered the injury -- the right-hander fired eight shutout innings his last time out -- but he'll miss the remainder of the season as a result. He missed a start earlier in the month due to left ankle soreness, though it's not yet known if the two issues are related. The 27-year-old was in the midst of a bounce-back season after struggling in 2018; he'll finish the year with a 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 150:56 K:BB across 150 innings. Tim Melville was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move and will start in place of Gray on Wednesday.

