site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-jon-gray-fridays-contest-postponed | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Jon Gray: Friday's contest postponed
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gray won't pitch as scheduled Friday at Pittsburgh after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday, and Gray figures to take the mound for the Rockies in one of those seven-inning games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read