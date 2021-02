Rockies bullpen coach Darryl Scott said that Gray (shoulder) has been a full go at spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gray was shutdown in September last season with a shoulder issue and spent the offseason in a maintenance program for the injury. Scott noted that Gray's shoulder "feels great" and that he is throwing all of his pitches. After posting a 6.69 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 39 innings in 2020, Gray will look to bounce back with full health once again.