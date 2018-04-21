Rockies' Jon Gray: Gives up five earned to Cubs
Gray (1-4) gave up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits, striking out just one and walking three, picking up the loss in Colorado's 16-5 defeat to the Cubs on Friday.
After an encouraging start to the season that saw him give up three earned runs over his first 11 innings, Gray has now given up at least five runs in each of his last three outings to bring his ERA up to 6.75 in 26.2 innings. He's a risky fantasy play until he shows signs of re-establishing his form of last year when he put up a respectable 3.67 ERA in 110.1 innings - and the fact that he pitches his home games at hitter-friendly Coors Field doesn't help his dimming fantasy prospects.
