Rockies' Jon Gray: Gives up five runs in loss

Gray (4-6) allowed five runs over 3.2 innings against the Giants to take the loss. He surrendered five hits and one walk while striking out four.

It was another tough outing from Gray, whose ERA now sits at a bloated 5.34. He's given up five or more runs in five of his 10 starts. The particularly frustrating part of Gray's struggles is that his peripherals have been strong for the most part. He's averaging 95 on his fastball and entered Saturday with a 10.2 K/9 along with a 2.08 BB/9. Gray's will have a chance to sort things out Friday when he takes the hill against the Reds.