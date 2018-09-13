Rockies' Jon Gray: Gives up four over four innings

Gray allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Gray had trouble keeping the ball in the park, allowing a two-run home run to Eduardo Escobar in the third inning and a solo shot to Alex Avila in the fourth. The 26-year-old was bailed out of a loss thanks to some late-game heroics in the walkoff win, and he's now avoided the loss column dating back to June 12. Gray has been pitching better over the second half of the season, but he's now gone just four innings in consecutive outings and has struggled some with command, walking seven in that span. He'll get a chance to bounce back Monday against the Dodgers.