Gray allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings in Sunday's spring loss to the Rangers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gray was scheduled to pitch four innings Sunday, but an abundance of foul balls by Texas resulted in the right-hander reaching his pitch limit with two outs in the third inning. He got into some trouble in the second inning but only allowed one run via a sacrifice fly, and he recorded strikeouts in every inning. Gray had a career-low 94 mph average fastball velocity in 2020 before he was shut down due to right shoulder inflammation, but he consistently reached 96 and 97 mph during his outing Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Assuming he remains healthy this spring, Gray should begin the regular season as a back-end starter for Colorado.