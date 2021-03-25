Gray allowed seven runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one over 2.1 innings in Wednesday's spring win over the Brewers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gray gave up a solo home run to Kolten Wong in the first inning, and Wong also hit a liner off Gray's right hand in the third inning before giving up six more runs in the frame. Gray said that he will be sore for a few days, but he didn't sound too concerned about the issue, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The right-hander has posted a 9.90 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 10.0 innings across three spring starts.