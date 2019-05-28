Rockies' Jon Gray: Goes 5.1 innings

Gray gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two through 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Gray had only allowed one run on two hits when he allowed three consecutive singles in the sixth inning that forced his removal from the game after only 84 pitches. Even though he wasn't dominant with only three swinging strikes, he generated some soft contact and limited the number of hits. The right-hander has a 4-4 record with a 4.52 ERA through 11 starts this season. Gray will make his next start Saturday against the Blue Jays.