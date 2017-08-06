Rockies' Jon Gray: Goes seven strong in win Saturday

Gray (4-2) allowed just one earned run on six hits while striking out four over seven innings in Saturday's win against the Phillies.

Gray retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised without much difficulty from there, surrendering his only run when Nick Williams grounded into an RBI double play in the fourth inning. The right-hander has been pleasantly efficient over his last three outings, posting a 2.84 ERA and an 18:2 K:BB in that stretch, so he looks to be back in full form after missing nearly two months with a foot injury. Despite his unimpressive 4.94 ERA this season, there's little doubt Gray is the ace of the Colorado rotation and will have a full week before his next scheduled start, Saturday against the Marlins.