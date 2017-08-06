Rockies' Jon Gray: Goes seven strong in win Saturday
Gray (4-2) allowed just one earned run on six hits while striking out four over seven innings in Saturday's win against the Phillies.
Gray retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised without much difficulty from there, surrendering his only run when Nick Williams grounded into an RBI double play in the fourth inning. The right-hander has been pleasantly efficient over his last three outings, posting a 2.84 ERA and an 18:2 K:BB in that stretch, so he looks to be back in full form after missing nearly two months with a foot injury. Despite his unimpressive 4.94 ERA this season, there's little doubt Gray is the ace of the Colorado rotation and will have a full week before his next scheduled start, Saturday against the Marlins.
More News
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Done in by Nationals•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Turns in solid outing at St. Louis•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Fans seven through six in win•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Crushed by Mets in Friday's rout•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Helps own cause with monster homer Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Earns win in first start back•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...