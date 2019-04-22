Rockies' Jon Gray: Goes six strong

Gray (2-3) allowed one hit and four walks while striking out five across six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Phillies.

Gray never let the Phillies' offense get on track, with his lone blemish being four free passes. Despite the walks, Gray seemed in control, throwing 62 of his 97 pitches in the zone and beginning 15 of the 24 batters he faced with a strike. He's gotten off to a strong start this season, posting a 2.78 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 32.1 innings.