Rockies' Jon Gray: Good to go for next start

Gray said that the blister he experienced during his most recent start has healed and won't impact his availability for his next scheduled turn Saturday against the Blue Jays, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Gray developed the blister midway through the sixth inning of Monday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks, resulting in him departing after 84 pitches despite having limited the opposition to two runs on five hits and two walks. While the finger issue forced him to limit his throwing between starts, it's not expected to hinder him or impact his pitch count when he returns to the hill this weekend. The fact that the start will come at Coors Field should probably give Gray's fantasy managers more caution about deploying him than any concern about the blister resurfacing.