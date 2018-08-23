Rockies' Jon Gray: Grabs 10th win

Gray (10-7) got the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.1 innings against the Padres.

Gray allowed a run in the first inning and then a solo homer in his final inning of work, but in between it was another brilliant start for the 26-year-old. His brief stint getting sent down to the minors seems to have worked, as he's thrown six quality starts in seven tries since coming back up, working to a 2.59 ERA in that span. He'll take a 4.67 ERA on the year and career-best 10.4 K/9 into Monday's interleague clash with the Angels.