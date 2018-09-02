Rockies' Jon Gray: Grabs 11th win
Gray (11-7) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out one across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Padres.
Gray limited the Padres to only two runs, both of which came on solo home runs by Hunter Renfroe. While he was effective at preventing runs, there have been several concerning trends in his recent starts as he has now allowed at least one home run in seven consecutive outings. Additionally, he has just two strikeouts across his last 12.2 innings pitched, and while that's a small sample, he has generated only nine swinging strikes across 177 pitches in that span.
