Rockies' Jon Gray: Grabs win despite blister concern

Gray (5-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays, giving up two hits and three walks over 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out seven.

The Jays managed a small one-out rally in the second inning after Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel executed a double steal, but Gray ended the threat with two strikeouts and then didn't allow another baserunner until the fifth. The right-hander's night ended after he issued two free passes in the seventh and reported another 'hot spot' on his middle finger, the precursor to a blister. "It really sucks, but it's part of the game," Gray said. "There's always going to be some kind of adversity." Assuming he's good to go, he'll next take the mound Thursday, on the road against the Cubs.