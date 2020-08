Gray (0-2) allowed eight runs on 11 hits across 3.1 innings Monday, striking out two and taking the loss against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks wasted no time Monday, scoring two runs in the first inning, including a lead-off homer by Kole Calhoun. Things didn't get better for Gray as he allowed three runs in the third inning and another three runs before exiting in the fourth. Still looking for his first win of the year, the 28-year-old righty will face the Rangers at home Sunday.