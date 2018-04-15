Rockies' Jon Gray: Hit for five runs in loss
Gray (1-3) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six in 5.2 innings pitched en route to the loss Saturday against the Nationals.
Although his stat line doesn't show it, Gray pitched well Saturday. He only allowed one run through five innings (a Matt Wieters home run in the fourth), but the wheels fell off in the fifth due to a number of two-strike hits by Washington hitters. Nonetheless, Gray now holds an unsightly 6.23 ERA on the season, a number which he'll look to improve upon in his next start Friday against the Cubs.
