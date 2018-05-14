Rockies' Jon Gray: Hit hard by Brewers

Gray gave up six earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out 10 in 5.1 innings Sunday against the Brewers. He took the loss.

This is the danger with starting any Rockies pitcher at home, even their ace, as Gray now has a 5.09 ERA and .278 batting average against in 23 innings through four home starts this season. He also boasts 26 strikeouts over that span, so at least his owners can bank on help in one category when he takes the ball in Coors Field. Gray will start in San Francisco on Saturday, which is a must-start in most formats.