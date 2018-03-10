Rockies' Jon Gray: Hit hard so far this spring

Gray has allowed nine earned runs on 13 hits in 8.1 innings pitched this spring.

Health issues aside, the Rockies' ace took major strides as a starter last season, producing a 3.67 ERA in 20 starts. He even found success at the hitter-friendly Coors Field, sporting a 3.13 home ERA by season's end while allowing just four homers on the season in Denver. Gray is getting shelled this spring, but it's likely a result of some mechanical tweaks he's making. Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports that Gray is adjusting the grip on his changeup and experimenting with different windups this spring, albeit without the results one would hope for. At this point, the young right-hander seems to be more focused on adding to his repertoire and seeing what works and what isn't. If he can command his altered offering by the end of spring training, that could be a boon to his value.