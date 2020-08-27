Gray (2-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks while fanning five across six innings.

Gray was coming off four straight outings allowing three or more earned runs, so this clearly was a bounce-back performance for the hard-throwing right-hander. Gray relied more on his slider (30 pitches) than his fastball (28) in this game and the plan seems to have worked, although now he needs to show more consistency to leave his early-season struggles behind. Gray has a 6.58 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP in five starts this month.