Rockies manager Bud Black said Gray (elbow) will play catch from 90-to-100 feet Thursday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Gray is initiating his throwing program just under a week after he was pulled from his start against the Athletics with a right flexor strain. The injury appears to be mild, and the right-hander looks on track to return from the injured list shortly after he's first eligible to return July 15. Black said the Rockies plan to have Gray ramp up the intensity of his throwing program over the weekend, when the right-hander will presumably advance to pitching off a mound and facing hitters in live batting practice.