Rockies' Jon Gray: Inks deal with Rockies
Gray (foot) signed a one-year, $5.6 million contract with the Rockies on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Gray turned in one of the best years of his young career in 2019, registering a 3.84 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 150 strikeouts over 150 frames. He'll begin the 2020 campaign near the front end of Colorado's starting rotation, assuming he's healthy. Gray underwent foot surgery in August but should be ready for spring training.
