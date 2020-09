Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Sept. 2.

Gray was shelled by the Giants on Tuesday as he allowed seven runs on nine hits over 2.2 innings, and his injury could have contributed to his struggles. It's unclear how much time he's expected to miss as a result of his shoulder issue. Right-hander Jose Mujica was recalled from alternate camp and could take Gray's place in the starting rotation while he's sidelined.